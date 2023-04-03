Jayden Parrish is first LB commit in FSU’s 2024 class

Florida State picked up the commitment of class of 2024 inside linebacker prospect Jayden Parrish on Monday night.
Parrish, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High School. It was just a week ago that Parrish received an offer from the Seminoles.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj4xMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu
Y29tL0ZTVUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1VGb290
YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9STFMyMjk0
P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSTFMyMjk0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo
dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FuZHJld19Jdmlucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj
JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW5kcmV3X0l2aW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3
aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uM1JlY3J1aXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBP
bjNSZWNydWl0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S
aXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl
Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9Ob3J2ZWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9
dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9Ob3J2ZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw
czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VTUE5Ub3A2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3
Ij5ARVNQTlRvcDYzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t
L1N1blNlbnRpbmVsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdW5TZW50aW5l
bDwvYT4gQCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZjJlYmhvZnBZRiI+cGlj
LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2YyZWJob2ZwWUY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmF5ZGVu
IFBhcnJpc2ggKEBKYXlkZW5QYXJyaXNoXzcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v
dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF5ZGVuUGFycmlzaF83L3N0YXR1cy8xNjQzMDY2NjY3
NDYxNzQ2NjkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDQsIDIwMjM8
L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w
bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt
OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
As a junior this past season, Parrish totaled 153 tackles with 10 TFLs and four sacks in 11 games.
“Parrish is one of the best young players on the Atlantic football team,” said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. “He is a kid that you notice on defense. He has the size and athletic ability you want in a linebacker. He also has the range you want on defense. His biggest issue right now is experience. You can tell he thinks too much on film and does not rely on his natural ability.”
Parrish is the first linebacker to commit to Florida State for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is also reported to have received offers from Auburn, UConn, Florida Atlantic, Kentucky and South Florida.
“The first thing you notice is that he is an extremely physical player, who closes on the ball carrier very quickly.” said Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham. “He runs very well and is extremely athletic. Parrish plays running back on offense. He shows the potential to be an inside linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline.”