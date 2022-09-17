JAY-Z’s Legal Team Behind The Arrest Of Former Detective Who Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted Black Women

Roger Golubski, a retired homicide detective in Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested by Federal authorities on Thursday. Golubski is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women over 20 years ago.

The 69-year-old former detective appeared in court Thursday. He was charged with “sexually assaulting the first victim on multiple occasions between 1998 and 2001” and “sexually assaulting the second victim on multiple occasions between 1999 and 2002,” a press release from the Department of Justice stated. “The charges are six counts related to the rape of a woman from 1998 to 2001 and another from 1999 to 2002. This timeframe was when he was employed by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Golubski worked in law enforcement for 35 years.

Charges against Golubski stem from a years-long grand jury investigation. According to a 2019 civil complaint against him, Golubski was accused of being “a dirty cop,” CNN reports. He allegedly abused his power and exploited “vulnerable Black women, including Black women who worked as prostitutes.”

Golubski was the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by a wrongfully convicted man, Lamonte McIntyre. McIntyre and his mother alleged that Golubski framed him for a double homicide in 1994.

Golubski, who retired from the police department in 2010, was also accused of protecting drug dealers and framing innocent people.

The community distress attracted the attention of hip-hop mogul JAY-Z. His social-justice-oriented group, Team Roc, flashed a banner across their social media profiles and took out a full-page ad in The Washington Post last year, calling the alleged police corruption in Kansas City “one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history.”

Golubski was arrested at his Wyandotte County home Thursday morning. According to WEVV-TV, authorities reported that Golubski went willingly and cooperated with law enforcement but chose not to comment.

The six-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleges that Golubski assaulted the two women while acting “under color of law.”

According to WEVV-TV, the women are referred to by their initials only, and the five-page indictment doesn’t offer many details about the alleged sexual assaults and kidnappings.

Editor’s Note: Graphic details regarding sexual abuse and kidnapping could be offensive or disturbing to some readers.

He is accused of sexually assaulting both women and forcing them to perform oral sex on him several times in his vehicle. Golubski’s actions included aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping, the indictment alleges.

CNN previously reported that multiple former police officers were called before the grand jury last year. Terry Zeigler, a former chief and former partner of Golubski, said he did not share information about his personal life.

“The dude was very secretive,” Zeigler told CNN. “I mean he would want you to talk all day about your family, but he would talk very little about his own.”

But Zeigler added that he never witnessed the detective do anything wrong.

If Golubski is convicted on any of the counts, he could be sentenced to life in prison.