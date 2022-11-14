Jay Leno Seriously Burned In Gasoline Fire – The Hamden Journal

Jay Leno is hospitalized with severe burns following a gasoline fire that erupted in his Los Angeles garage, sources confirmed to The Hamden Journal.

TMZ reported Leno was in the garage on Sunday, when one of his cars suddenly burst into flames. He was taken to a burn center where he reportedly remains hospitalized in stable condition.

People first reported Leno had a “serious health emergency” after the former Tonight Show host missed an appearance at a Forum 2022 financial conference in Las Vegas Sunday night.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” according to an email obtained by People from The Financial Brand. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The 72-year-old Leno hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009 when he was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been in the works for five years, and Leno moved to 10 pm with The Jay Leno Show.

Neither show performed well in the ratings and after much back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. He currently hosts CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage, which aired its season 7 finale on October 26, and the revival of syndicated game show You Bet Your Life. The incident does not impact the show, which has wrapped filming on its second season.