Jay Leno, 72, cancels appearance after ‘serious medical emergency’

Jay Leno canceled a private comedy performance after suffering a serious medical emergency. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jay Leno is alive after reportedly suffering a “serious medical emergency.” According to People, the 72-year-old talk show host had to cancel an appearance at The Financial Brand’s Forum in Las Vegas due to a health issue.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email to attendees purportedly stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Leno, but did not immediately receive a response.

Leno was set to perform a private comedy performance for Forum attendees on Sunday night. The Financial Brand did not respond to Yahoo’s email seeking additional information.

Leno’s current condition is unclear at this time as are details about what exactly happened.

TMZ reports Leno is hospitalized in a burn center after suffering a serious injury to his face. The incident allegedly occurred in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars as one erupted into flames without warning. Leno, host of Jay Leno’s Garage, has a legendary car collection.

The former late night host has previously spoken out about health issues. In 2019, he opened up to People out about battling high cholesterol in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of routine check-ups and eating healthy.

Story developing…