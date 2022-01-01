Jaxon Smith-Njigba shatters Rose Bowl, Ohio State receiving records against Utah

Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the school’s single-game receiving yards recorder-holder after breaking Terry Glenn’s 1995 mark in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl against Utah.

His 10th catch of the game put him at 257 yards. His touchdown with 4:22 to go put him at 13 receptions, 326 yards and three touchdowns for the game.

Smith-Njigba broke four records this season in his breakout year for the Buckeyes. The Texan broke three against the Utes.

Smith-Njigba broke Cris Carter’s 37-year-old bowl game receiving record in the first half with 185 yards. In the second half, he surpassed Glenn’s 253-yard day against Pittsburgh in 1995.

In the first half he broke David Boston’s single-season receiving yards record.

Smith-Njigba was flanked most of the season by two potential NFL first-round picks in Garrett Wilson and and Chris Olave. But in games that Wilson missed, Smith-Njigba had 240 yards and 15 catches against Nebraska and his record night in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Kenzel Lawler as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl.

The 15 catches against Nebraska broke David Boston’s 1997 record.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba breaks Keyshawn Johnson’s Rose Bowl record

NFL great and former USC Trojans star Keyshawn Johnson had 216 yards in the 1996 Rose Bowl, but that record fell in the third quarter with Smith-Njigba’ eighth catch of the game.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba breaks Rose Bowl receiving record