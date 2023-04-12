Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright To Dish On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama & Scandoval In Peacock’s ‘Watch With’ Feature – The Hamden Journal

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will be sharing their views on the latest drama of the Bravo series in Peacock’s Watch With feature.

Subscribers to the streamer will hear from Taylor and Cartwright as the reality TV personalities watch three episodes of Vanderpump Rules. The episodes will be dropping on April 13, 20 and 27.

During each episode, Taylor and Cartwright will take fans behind the scenes and give their perspective on all the VPR drama including the infamous Scandoval that has rocked reality television.

Taylor is one of the OG stars of Vanderpump Rules which premiered on Bravo in 2013. Cartwright was featured on the show starting in Season 4 and was made a full-time cast member for Season 6. The couple chronicled their tumultuous relationship throughout their time on the show. Taylor and Cartwright eventually tied the knot and left the show after Season 8.

Both stars remerged amid the scandal on the show after it was uncovered that long-time cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss. Taylor and Cartwright returned to Bravo and made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on March 22 to give their take on the drama surrounding their show.

Watch With is a feature on Peacock that sees stars of their shows watch episodes live with fans at home. Up until now, the streamer had only used this feature for their original programming and it would be the first time for a Bravo-first show. Peacock makes available all of Bravo’s programming a day after it airs on the cable network.

Previous episodes of Watch With include Watch with Larsa Pippen and Marysol Patton watching an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 2, Watch with Candiace Dillard Bassett and Marysol Patton watching an episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Watch with Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan watching an episode of Bel-Air.