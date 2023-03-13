The Chiefs didn’t use the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown and their first big splash of free agency involved a different tackle.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey said that their client Jawaan Taylor has agreed to a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. It is a four-year deal worth $80 million with $60 million in guaranteed money.

Taylor was a Jaguars second-round pick in 2019 and he’s started every game that Jacksonville has played over the last four seasons. The right tackle did not miss an offensive snap during his first three years in the league and missed just 35 of them during the 2022 season.

Kansas City saw last year’s right tackle Andrew Wylie agree to a deal with Washington on Monday, so they’re still in need of one starter at tackle whether Taylor plays on the left or right side. The size of Taylor’s deal could make another big move unlikely, but the Chiefs will almost certainly be doing more up front in the days to come.

Jawaan Taylor agrees to four-year, $80 million deal with Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk