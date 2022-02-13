Javier Bardem Pic ‘The Good Boss’ Triumphs At Spain’s Goya Awards – The Hamden Journal

The Good Boss, Fernando León de Aranoa’s comedy-drama starring Javier Bardem, dominated Spain’s top film prizes this year, The Goyas, collecting six awards including Best Picture.

The film also nabbed Best Director and Best Screenplay for Aranoa, Best Actor for Javier Bardem, Best Original Score (Zeltia Montes) and Best Editing (Vanessa L. Marimbert). It had previously received a record-setting 20 nominations.

The ceremony saw Bardem continue his streak at the awards, collecting his sixth Goya in total, while filmmaker Aranoa is now up to seven across his career.

The Good Boss stars Bardem as a factory owner who deviously schemes his way to solving all of the problems within his business and his personal life, including his infidelities. It was produced by companies including The MediaPro Studio and MK2 Films. Cohen Media Group will handle the U.S. release.

Further winners at the 2022 Goyas included Blance Portillo picking up Best Actress for Maixabel, with that film also taking Supporting Actor for Urko Olazabal and New Actress for Maria Cerezuela.

Another Round took home Best European Picture, while New Director went to Clara Roquet of Libertad.

As previously announced, Cate Blanchett was the recipient of this year’s International Goya Award. A further honorary award went to Spanish actor José Sacristán

Full list of Goya winners:

FILM

The Good Boss

DIRECTOR

Fernando León de Aranoa, The Good Boss

NEW DIRECTOR

Clara Roquet, Libertad

ACTRESS

Blanca Portillo, Maixabel

ACTOR

Javier Bardem, The Good Boss

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nora Navas, Libertad

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Urko Olazabal, Maixabel

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Fernando León de Aranoa, The Good Boss

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Daniel Monzón y Jorge Guerricaechevarría, The Laws of the Border

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kiko de la Rica, Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Zeltia Montes, The Good Boss

ORIGINAL SONG

Te espera el mar, (María José Llergo for Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

NEW ACTOR

Chechu Salgado, The Laws of the Border

NEW ACTRESS

María Cerezuela, Maixabel

INTERNATIONAL GOYA AWARD

Cate Blanchett

ANIMATED FEATURE

Valentina (Chelo Loureiro)

IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

La cordillera de los sueños, (Patricio Guzmán, Chile)

EUROPEAN PICTURE

Another Round, (Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark)

DOCUMENTARY

Who’s Stopping Us, (Jonás Trueba)

HONORARY GOYA

José Sacristán

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Verónica Echegui (Tótem loba)

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

The Monkey, (Lorenzo Degl’Innocenti, Xosé Zapata)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Mamá, (Pablo de la Chica)

EDITING

Vanessa Marimbert, The Good Boss

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Albert Espel, Kostas Sfakianakis (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

COSTUME DESIGN

Vinyet Escobar (The Laws of the Border)

ART DIRECTION

Balter Gallart (The Laws of the Border)

SOUND

Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (Tres)

MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (The Laws of the Border)

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (Way Down)