Jason Taylor in talks to join Miami Hurricanes’ staff

One of the best players in Miami Dolphins history may soon be part of another Miami team.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that former Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor has been in talks with Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal about potentially joining the Hurricanes’ coaching staff.

Cristobal, who was born and raised in Miami, played for the Hurricanes and started his coaching career as an assistant there, took the head coaching job this year with a mandate to bring back the winning culture that has disappeared in recent years. Bringing Taylor on board would represent the addition of one of South Florida’s all-time great players.

Taylor grew up in Pittsburgh and played his college football at Akron, but he’s well-known in Miami, where he played a total of 13 seasons for the Dolphins and won awards including Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 and Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2007.

