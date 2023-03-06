Jason Sudeikis Confirms ‘Ted Lasso’ Story To End With Season 3 – The Hamden Journal

Jason Sudeikis teases his journey as the character Ted Lasso in the self-titled comedy series from Apple is coming to an end with Season 3.

“I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells The Hamden Journal when asked if Season 3 will be the end of Ted Lasso. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”Jason Sudeikis Says ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 “Is The End Of This Story We Wanted To Tell”; Addresses Potential Spinoffs

There have been talks as to whether the show could continue following the future of any of the show’s popular characters. While Sudeikis, who developed the series with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, seems open to the idea.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres on March 15.