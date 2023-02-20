Jason Statham David Ayer Action Movie ‘Beekeeper’ Sells To UK – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sky has picked up UK rights to Jason Statham and David Ayer action film The Beekeeper from Miramax.

Release date hasn’t been set but the movie will have some form of theatrical release in addition to playing on Sky Cinema as a Sky Original Film.

Statham stars with Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Josh Hutcherson. Production began last year in the UK on the movie, which Ayer (Suicide Squad) is directing from a script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt).

The film will chart the story of how one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as the ‘Beekeepers’.

As we previously revealed, MGM acquired the film for U.S distribution. Producers are Bill Block (Wrath Of Man) for Miramax, Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios, Statham and Wimmer.

Sky’s recent UK acquisitions have included Ferrari, A Good Person, May December and Lee.