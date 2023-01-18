Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein & Bill Lawrence Talk Season 1 – The Hamden Journal

Apple TV+ released a new trailer for its upcoming series Shrinking (above) ahead of its premiere on January 27. Shrinking follows a motley crew of characters dealing with grief and sadness through comedy, led by Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

Written and executive produced by Jason Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, the 10-episode Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

“It is a bit sad but it’s mostly funny,” said Lawrence during the show’s panel at TCA on Wednesday. “We wanted to write a show about grief because the world is a bit of a dumpster fire right now. You can’t meet anybody right now that isn’t at least two or three degrees separated from some sad shit going on in their lives. My family approaches that through comedy. It’s good actors and writers that can make that authentic.”

Added Goldstein, “People keep asking us about the tone. How can you make something that’s so funny but also sad? But I believe, isn’t that life? That’s our daily existence. It’s always about finding balance.”

Segel shared his views on rock bottom, saying “it seems like a sad place but it’s actually very hopeful. There’s nowhere to go but up.”

Ford’s work in Shrinking is his first foray into TV, leading the series alongside Segel in the role of Dr. Paul Rhodes. Paul is a therapist and Jimmy’s mentor who also works closely with Williams’ character Gaby Evans, also a therapist. Ford, while a huge presence on the small screen, never overshadows his castmates. Particularly sweet scenes transpire between Paul and Jimmy’s daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) who is rebuilding her relationship with her dad following the aftermath of her mother’s death.

Enemies and strangers become family; friends become lovers; sadness leads to growth.

Watch the trailer in full above.