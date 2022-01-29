Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, is celebrating another milestone in his career – one shirtless workout photo at a time.

The Selling Sunset star, 44, revealed that he made L.A. Magazine’s List of Real Estate All-Stars 2022 on Instagram on Thursday, posting a shirtless picture of himself in a mock-up of a magazine cover to commemorate the occasion.

“So this is what happens when I ask my staff to choose the photo. 🤦‍♂️ Seriously tho, I’m honored to be selected!” he captioned the photo.

Many of Oppenheim’s fellow Selling Sunset costars, including his twin brother, Brett, flocked to the comment section not to congratulate him on his achievement, but to applaud his seriously chiseled physique.

“In fairness, they did a pretty good job of photoshopping your head onto me,” Brett wrote, while Mary Fitzgerald simply said, “Omg 😂😂😂.”

Romain Bonnet, Mary’s husband, wrote, “Looking good brother !!! 🔥,” while Heather Rae Young’s husband, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, added, “👏👏👏.”

Jason is showing off his body as a newly single man a little over one month after he and fellow Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause announced their split after going public with their relationship just five months prior.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another,” Jason wrote on his Instagram Story. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

He went on to write that he and Stause “have different wants regarding a family,” but they “continue to have the utmost respect for one another.”

Concluded Jason: “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

In September 2020, Stause, 40, spoke to PEOPLE about freezing her eggs and wanting to eventually start a family.

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life,” Stause explained. “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.”