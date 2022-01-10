Jason Monteiro Appointed HBO Max General Manager In Southeast Asia – The Hamden Journal

Jason Monteiro has been appointed to General Manager of HBO Max Southeast Asian, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“Jason arrives at HBO Max with a proven track record of building and growing subscription services across Asia and other important global markets,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, said. “He’s a passionate leader known for building and inspiring high-performing teams, and I’m eager to see his leadership in action as he steps into his new role today.”

Monteiro was previously the Director of AVOD at Shahid, a leading Arabic content streaming platform. At Shahid, Monteiro managed the streaming platform’s free tier and covered user growth and engagement. Previously, Monteiro served as the general manager of Indonesia and Malaysia for iflix as well as serving the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Monteiro will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer business, leading content experience, brand, marketing, subscriber management and digital partnerships. Monteiro will also oversee the existing HBO Go streaming service and the eventual launch of HBO Max in the region.

Asia has not yet seen the arrival of HBO Max due to WarnerMedia’s commitment to the growth of HBO Go, the company’s existing international streaming service. Recent upgrades to the service include the addition of Warner Bros. Pictures; HBO original series such as ‘Succession,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ the Max Originals ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘And Just Like That.’