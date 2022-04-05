Jason Momoa to Star in Apple TV+’s Hawaiian Historical Drama ‘Chief of War’

Jason Momoa is extending his relationship with Apple TV+: The See star will headline a new limited series, Chief of War, about the history of Hawaii, the streamer announced on Monday.

The eight-episode series — which has earned a straight-to-series order from Apple — “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view,” per the official description. Momoa will serve as a co-creator as well, along with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who wrote the 2018 Momoa film Braven.

Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the Hunger Games films, will serve as an executive producer along with Momoa and Pa’a Sibbett. Doug Jung (Mindhunter, Banshee) will serve as showrunner. Justin Chon (Pachinko) is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes.

Momoa already stars in the Apple TV+ post-apocalyptic drama See, which takes place in a world where a virus has wiped out most of humanity and the only survivors have no sense of sight. Debuting in 2019, See was renewed for a third season last year. Lawrence serves as a director and EP on that series as well.

Will you tune in for mo’ Momoa on Apple TV+? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.

