Jason Momoa Slams His ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Film As “A BIg Pile” – The Hamden Journal

Don’t expect Jason Momoa to participate in future anniversary celebrations of his role in Conan The Barbarian.

Speaking to British GQ for a profile piece, Momoa slammed the 2011 film, which he starred in as the sword-swinging character of legend in a remake of the film that featured Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1982.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” Momoa told British GQ. “Conan was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had, and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s***.”

The film did have a somewhat rocky beginning. The film was stalled at Warner Bros. before Lionsgate bought the rights. Brett Ratner was prematurely announced as director before German filmmaker Marcus Nispel was enlisted in June 2009. Momoa was cast in Jan. 2010.

The film had a $90 million budget was and released in 3D. It was savaged by critics and sunk like a rock, getting a 25% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Conan grossed $48 million worldwide.

Momoa recovered nicely, though. Before Conan’s release, he debuted as the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Since then, he’s been cast as Aquaman in the DC Comics Extended Universe, appearing in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then 2017’s Justice League and 2018’s Aquaman.