Jason Momoa says separation from Lisa Bonet has been ‘hard’

Jason Momoa, at The Batman premiere supporting stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, admits Lisa Bonet separation has been “hard.” (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jason Momoa admits that his separation from Lisa Bonet has been “hard.”

The Aquaman and Dune star, 42, shared photos from his week in NYC, where he attended the premiere of stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s latest film, The Batman, bringing along his two younger children with Bonet, Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. He also thanked fans and the media for “giving us space” as he and his family navigate a public separation.

After praising Kravitz’s performance as Catwoman (“I’m so proud of you”), he wrote on Instagram, “We had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children. It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

This comes after a report that Momoa attended an after-after-party celebrating The Batman with Kravitz. It was held at Pebble Bar, a venue at Rockefeller Center, and went on until 5 a.m.

There was a regular after-party prior to that. Photographer Jason Roman shared photos to Instagram from that fete, including one of Momoa with Kravitz’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum. Momoa reshared the pix, writing, “What a night indeed.”

On the red carpet at the premiere, Momoa and his kids posed alongside a poster of Kravitz.

Jason Momoa with Lola Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa at Tuesday’s The Batman premiere. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re just so proud,” he told Entertainment Tonight of Kravitz’s role in the film starring Robert Pattinson. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing — me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here.”

When the reporter said it’s nice to see the ongoing support even though he and Lisa aren’t together right now.

“No,” he replied, confirming they hadn’t reconciled. “But it’s still family, you know?”

A source told People magazine, Momoa “loves Zoë” — the 33-year-old daughter of Bonet and first husband Lenny Kravitz — and always has. “That hasn’t changed. He believes in family. He’s always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That’s what he does. And that’s who he is. It’s not more complicated than that.”

Story continues

Momoa is also tight with Kravitz’s beau Tatum, flying to New York with him for the premiere.

Momoa surprised fans on Jan. 12 when he announced the end of his marriage to The Cosby Show alum, 54.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement on his social media page said. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in 2020. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The pair had been married since 2017 and together for 16 years in total.

The statement was subsequently deleted from Momoa’s page, partially fueling unsubstantiated tabloid gossip that the pair was reconciling. Now it’s clear that the separation continues.