Jason Momoa Rocks a French Braid and Pink Scrunchie at 2022 Oscars

Jason Momoa brought his signature fashion flair to the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet.

The Dune actor and presenter, 42, is never afraid to play with daring colors, patterns or bold beauty looks — and his Oscars look proved just that.

Momoa kept his ensemble classic and chic for the evening, opting for a sleek tuxedo with a bowtie, chunky statement rings, wayfarer glasses and a blue and yellow pocket square (a subtle show of support for the war in Ukraine).

As for his famous hair, Momoa experimented with his look.

94th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty

The actor pulled his hair back into a French braid hairstyle which was secured at the end with none other than a pale pink scrunchie.

jason momoa

David Livingston/Getty Images; Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood’s Biggest Night on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

jason momoa

Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Fans of Momoa can’t forget the star’s standout look at the 2019 Oscars, which also featured a scrunchie. The actor looked dapper as ever in a pale pink Fendi tuxedo complete with a matching pink scrunchie worn around his wrist. Momoa’s ex-wife Lisa Bonet joined him, wearing a coordinating Fendi look designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

91st Annual Academy Awards – Show

Kevin Winter/Getty

This year, Momoa flew solo at the Oscars after he and Benet revealed in a joint statement that they are “parting ways in marriage” though “the love between us carries on.” They began dating in 2005 and later wed in October 2017.

The exes said in their January 2022 statement, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

RELATED: 2022 Oscar Nominations: Will Smith, Kristen Stewart Score Nods, The Power of the Dog Leads with 12

Story continues

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

It concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on ABC.