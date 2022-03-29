Jason Momoa lends Kate Beckinsale his jacket at Oscars after-party

Oh, hello there, Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale.

The Aquaman actor, 42, was photographed hanging out with the Underworld actress, 48, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night.

By then, the newly single Momoa had let his hair down from the braid he had for the show, at which he presented. He gallantly handed over his suit jacket to Beckinsale — whose black Zuhair Murad outfit was largely sheer — as they spoke at close range with their eyes fixed on each other.

Sparks appeared to fly between Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday. The actor gave his suit jacket to her to wear. (Photo: TPG / BACKGRID)

According to an E! News source, “They were standing at a bar chatting. They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.” Clearly.

They were also further described as looking “really happy.” Again, that seems pretty clear from the photos.

They crossed paths throughout the night, the source said. Momoa, described as “a social butterfly,” also hung out with his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.

Momoa also chatted up Rita Ora and Zendaya, with Beckinsale popping up in the background in one photo. Beckinsale also hung out with Sienna Miller and Jessica Alba.

Jason Momoa, Rita Ora, Kate Beckinsale and Zendaya at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

There’s no official word on anything going on between the pair. He announced his split from wife Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two children, in January. There was speculation they may have been trying to reconcile — with Bonet still wearing her wedding ring — but Momoa clarified that they are not together.

The British Beckinsale has an adult daughter with ex-partner Michael Sheen and was married to filmmaker Len Wiseman for 11 years. She was last linked to musician Goody Grace in 2020, and briefly dated Pete Davidson the year before.

Last year, in an interview with Extra, Beckinsale said she had never been on a date.

“I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them,” she quipped. As for blind dates, she said, “I just can’t think of anything I’d hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don’t know, that chances are I won’t like, and have to sit and watch them eat food.”