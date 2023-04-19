Jason Momoa joins Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza in R-rated road trip film ‘Animal Friends’

[Source]

Jason Momoa has been cast in the upcoming R-rated road trip film “Animal Friends” from Legendary.

Directed by Emmy-winning director Peter Atencio, the film will combine live-action and animated characters.



Momoa will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Vince Vaughn and Aubrey Plaza.



Reynolds is slated to reprise his role as Deadpool in “Deadpool 3,” reuniting with Karan Soni as taxi driver Dopinder. He will also star and produce the film “IF,” which also stars “Minari” actor Alan Kim.

Plaza most recently appeared in “White Lotus” Season 2 with Will Sharpe.

Momoa, who recently starred in Apple’s “See” and appeared in films like “Dune” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” will also be reprising his role as Aquaman in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” later this year. He will also play a villain in the upcoming “Fast X” film and has several other projects in the works, including the Apple series “Chief of War” and Warner Bros’ “Minecraft” movie.

