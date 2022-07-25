Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorcyclist in California

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash involving a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor was driving along Old Topanga Road in Calabasas, California, just before 11 a.m. on Sunday when a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into his 1970 Oldsmobile.

California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist hit the left front side of Momoa’s car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Momoa, 42, got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down passing driver to call 9-1-1. California Highway Patrol said Momoa was not injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear why the motorcyclist crossed the center line. No charges have been filed in the crash.

Momoa stars in the new “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is set to be released in March 2023.