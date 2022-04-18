Jason Momoa In Talks To Star In Warner Bros.’ Adaptation Of ‘Minecraft’ – The Hamden Journal

Jason Momoa (Dune) is in early talks to star in a live-action Minecraft film in the works at Warner Bros., sources tell The Hamden Journal.

Minecraft is a first-person survival game developed and published by Mojang Studios, which spans multiple platforms. The first installment in the franchise debuted in November of 2011, with the latest, Minecraft Dungeons, being unveiled in May of 2020. While specifics as to the long-gestating film’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps, Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) is now set to direct from a script by Chris Bowman & Hubbell Palmer (Masterminds).

Mary Parent, Roy Lee and the late Jill Messick will produce alongside Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui, with Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts serving as exec producers.

Momoa stars in Apple TV+’s See and has also recently been seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, as well as HBO Max’s Peacemaker. The actor is otherwise best known for roles in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman franchise and HBO’s Game of Thrones, and has also appeared on such series as Frontier, The Red Road and Stargate: Atlantis. Additional film credits include Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Once Upon a Time in Venice, The Bad Batch, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Conan the Barbarian. Other upcoming films featuring the actor include Francis Lawrence’s Slumberland, James Wan’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Justin Lin’s Fast & Furious 10 and Christian Camargo’s Western The Last Manhunt.

