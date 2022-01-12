Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce shocking split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce they are separating after more than four years of marriage. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked fans on Wednesday, announcing they “are parting ways in marriage.” The Aquaman star, 42, and Bonet, 54, have been together since 2005 and wed four years ago. They share two children.

Momoa shared a joint statement on social media, writing, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The Dune star said they are announcing their breakup “not because we think it’s newsworthy,” but so they can go about their lives “with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…,” he continued. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail… J & L.”

Bonet, who does not have social media, was previously married to Lenny Kravitz. They share daughter Zoë Kravitz, 33, and have all been a very close, extended family. Bonet and Momoa’s kids are ages 14 and 13.

Momoa was in love with Bonet before they ever met.

“Listen it was more than [love at first sight]. Ever since I was 8 years old and I saw her on the TV I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,'” the actor told James Corden years ago. “I was like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m going to get you.’ I’m a full-fledged stalker.”

They eventually met through mutual friends at a jazz club.

“I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ya know, ‘I’m Lisa,'” he recalled. “I turned around to my friend and I was like ‘ahhh!’ I had f****** fireworks going off inside man.”

The longtime couple secretly wed in October 2017.

“She’s very, very, very private,” he told Esquire in 2019. “I’m the opposite, like, Come on in!”

Momoa noted it was quite the accomplishment marrying the actress.

“If someone says something isn’t possible,” Momoa added, “I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f****** possible.'”

