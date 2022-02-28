Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum support Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa has supported stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s new movie, The Batman. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros )

Jason Momoa has stayed close to stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, following his January split from Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star shared a photo that he took with Tatum on their way to the premiere of Kravitz’s latest movie, The Batman. Kravitz plays Catwoman in the highly anticipated flick, which arrives in theaters Tuesday.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere,” Momoa wrote. “i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”

Tatum has dated Kravitz, whose dad is rocker Lenny Kravitz, since last year. He shared the first of the images with Momoa, which appear to have been taken at a private airport, with his own followers.

(Photo: Instagram)

Momoa has known Kravitz, 33, for most of her life. He was in a relationship with her mom for 16 years. They were married for four of them. Momoa and Bonet also share two teenage children: daughter Lola, 14, and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

Zoë Kravitz, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the world premiere of Momoa’s Conan the Barbarian at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Aug. 11, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

His outing with Tatum comes three days after Hollywood Life reported that he and Bonet are back together. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” a friend of the couple told the outlet. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” Their kids were “obviously thrilled,” the source added. Whether it means anything, Momoa has since deleted his post announcing their breakup. (Bonet does not have social media.)

He has shown love for Kravitz and her big movie before, when he posted the movie poster. “So proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo,” Momoa wrote. She replied to him, “I love youuuuuuuuuu.”