Jason Kidd’s perfect ‘make it rain’ dad joke in Warriors’ loss to Mavericks

Kidd has perfect 'make it rain' dad joke in Dubs' loss to Mavs

It was raining inside American Airlines Center for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

No, seriously.

A leak in the roof delayed the game at halftime, but Mavericks coach Jason Kidd had other suspicions about what caused the water falling from above.

“It’s raining everywhere,” Kidd said at the half. “Is that how bad it’s raining outside? It has to be. We made it rain in the first half.”

And he wasn’t lying.

Dallas drained 8-of-10 of their shots from deep in the first quarter and finished shooting 12-of-20 from behind the arc at halftime.

While the NBA world has been used to seeing the Splash Bros have a Poole Party during the Warriors’ current playoff run, Dallas rained on Golden State’s parade, literally.

And as the Warriors were trying to get their brooms out in an effort to sweep the Mavericks, those brooms turned into needed mops in Dallas as Luka Doncic and the Mavs forced a Game 5 with a 119-109 win Tuesday.

Hopefully for the Warriors’ sake, as Game 5 returns to sunny California, they can focus less on rain delays and more on wrapping up the series at home.