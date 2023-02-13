Jason Kelce had the perfect NSFW congratulations for his brother Travis after the Chiefs’ win

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made sure to congratulate his brother, Travis Kelce, in the moments after Super Bowl LVII ended at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night.

But as Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles were on the losing end of the game, he made sure to add a bit of color to his message for his brother on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“F*** you, congratulations.”

That, of course, was sent with as much love as possible.

Eagles center Jason Kelce made sure to find his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The two brothers were the first to ever face off against each other in a Super Bowl, so one of them was guaranteed to walk away disappointed.

Jason still made sure to meet up with his brother on the field after the win, too. After all, he has to be happy for him. He was seen encouraging Travis — who had 81 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches in the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Eagles — to go celebrate before telling him that he loved him.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” an emotional Travis said after the game. “You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling … There’s nothing really I could say to him other than I love him, and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

Jason was seen in an emotional embrace with his mom, Donna — who was wearing an incredible custom half-Chiefs, half-Eagles jacket — on the field, too.

Though only one of them is getting a ring, the night will go down as a win for the entire Kelce family.