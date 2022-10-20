Jason Katims’ ‘As We See It’ Canceled At Amazon – The Hamden Journal

As We See It, the comedy drama from Jason Katims, will not be returning to Amazon.

The streamer has canceled the series, about living on the autism spectrum, after one season.

It comes after the show debuted its eight-episode run in January. It was well received with a 90& average rating and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewing figures were not disclosed.

Based on Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.

With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum.

The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

The show employed Neurodiverse actors as well as Neurodiverse crew members and writers.

Katims served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Idisis, Shafferman, and Udi Segal also executive producing. Jesse Peretz directs and executive produces the first episode.

It was produced by True Jack Productions, Universal Television, Israel’s Yes Studios, and Amazon Studios.

The series stemmed from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood exec producer Katims’ overall deal with Universal Television. In 2019, he signed an overall deal with Apple, which is set to launch his next series Dear Edward, starring Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, and in August he moved from Apple to Imagine Television, where he struck a development deal.