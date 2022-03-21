Jason Katims’ Apple Series ‘Dear Edward’ Adds 11 to Cast – The Hamden Journal

Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for Dear Edward, a drama series written and executive produced by Jason Katims, based on the novel by Ann Napolitano. Amy Forsyth (CODA, The Gilded Age), Carter Hudson (Snowfall, The Wilds), Idris DeBrand (MotherFatherSon, The Informer), Ivan Shaw (Nocturne, The Cleaning Lady), Jenna Qureshi (Just Add Magic: Mystery City, Mozart in the Jungle), Anna Uzele (Broadway’s Six, City on a Hill), Dario Ladani Sanchez (Paper Trail), Eva Ariel Binder (Grey’s Anatomy, Stillwater), Brittany S. Hall (Ballers, David Makes Man), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, Joe Bell) and Audrey Corsa (All Rise, Tell Me a Story) join previously announced leads Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O’Brien.

Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

(L-R) Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Eva Ariel Binder and Maxwell Jenkins

Forsyth plays Linda, after Linda’s boyfriend dies tragically in the crash, she is left pregnant with a part time job as a hostess and no support system.

Hudson portrays John, Lacey’s husband, and Edward’s uncle. Edward comes to live with them after the crash.

Binder is Shay, Edward’s friend and lifeline after he moves in next door following the crash.

Jenkins portrays Jordan, Edward’s older brother who lives somewhat in the shadows of his very intelligent younger brother.

Qureshi is Mahira, Jordan’s secret girlfriend who develops a close relationship with Edward after the crash.

Hall plays Amanda, a piano tuner and aspiring artist who is grieving the loss of her fiancé who died in the crash.

Corsa portrays Zoe, Dee Dee’s (Britton) daughter. After her father dies in the crash she must grapple with having to deal much more with Dee Dee, with whom she has an extremely strained relationship.

Uzele is Adriana, a whip-smart activist who is just starting her career and reevaluates her professional life after she loses her grandmother, the second-ever black Congresswoman.

Shaw plays Steve. Always been the golden child, Steve reevaluates his priorities when his estranged brother perishes in the crash.

Debrand is Kojo, charismatic, funny, and open hearted entrepreneur who must leave his beloved home country of Ghana to care for his niece, Becks, after his sister perishes in the crash.

Sanchez plays Sam, an up-and-coming graphic designer with a beautiful wife and young daughter. Sam is shaken by the sudden loss of his high school best friend in the crash.

The series is described as a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human. Hailing from Apple Studios, Dear Edward is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens (Palmer), who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

