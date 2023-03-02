Jason June’s Children’s Book ‘Never Forget Eleanor’ To Be Adapted For Film – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The children’s book Never Forget Eleanor from New York Times best-selling author Jason June will be adapted for film by Unger Media.

The animated film of the same name will expand on the story from the popular book which shines a light on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, told through the eyes of a child named Elijah.

“I instantly bonded with the Unger Media team over their passion for the connective power of stories. I know they are the perfect partner to bring my books to new audiences,” Jason June shared in a statement.

‘Jay’s Gay Agenda’ by Jason-June

This is the latest project from the author and Unger Films who are already in development on the film adaptation of his YA HarperTeen novel Jay’s Gay Agenda. CEO & Founder of Unger Media, Jonathan Unger, will also serve as EP.

“The moment we read Jay’s Gay Agenda, we jumped at the chance to collaborate with Jason June! Jason June’s inclusive, yet positive style of storytelling aligns with our ethos of content with a purpose, and Never Forget Eleanor personifies that in this beautiful story,” said Unger. “We know families across the globe will fall in love with Elijah and his loving grandma Eleanor, seeing themselves in this sweet story,” he added.

Jason June is a New York Times best-selling author who writes queer novels including the YA rom-com, Jay’s Gay Agenda, and the New York Times best-seller, Out Of The Blue. Last month heralded the release of Never Forget Eleanor, a tender picture book about Alzheimer’s.

Up next for 2023 is the release of Riley Weaver Needs a Date to the Gaybutante Ball, a YA contemporary about how gender and sexuality labels can both limit and liberate us, and The Spells We Cast, a YA rivals-to-lovers fantasy about an elf-descended gay cowboy and the curmudgeonly sprite descendant he falls for. He is repped by Triada US.

Under Media focuses on global content with a purpose, bridging imagination with impact in every story they tell. CEO and founder Unger believes in the power of storytelling and how it can not only connect us but also change the way we view the world. What matters most is not only entertaining audiences and making them think, but ultimately making people feel seen.