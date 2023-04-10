Jason Day says a screw broke through Tiger’s skin at 2022 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters Sunday morning, in the middle of the third round, after struggling to walk a wet Augusta National in the cold on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Woods, it’s the second time he’s had to withdraw in the four major championships he’s played since the start of 2022 (Woods didn’t play the ’22 U.S. Open). The 15-time major champion withdrew after shooting a 79 last year in the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, which was another cold, wet day.

Jason Day said Sunday morning, between the third and fourth rounds of the Masters, that Woods told him the real reason for the withdrawal last May.

“I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA [Championship] was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was,” Day said.

Day also spoke to Woods’ withdrawal from the Masters Sunday morning, stating once again the difficulty Woods faces with his body.

“He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday,” Day said. “It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again. It didn’t look like, it wasn’t the perfect conditions for him to be able to at least get through the round. It’s disappointing, but that’s just kind of, I think, where we’re at with how his body is right now.”

Woods has spoken countless times about only being able to do what his body will allow, which is becoming more apparent every time he tees it up.