Jason Clarke To Lead New Apple TV+ Drama Series ‘The Last Frontier’ – The Hamden Journal

Apple Studios has greenlit the new original drama series The Last Frontier from Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D’Ovidio (The Call) with Jason Clarke (Winning Time, Zero Dark Thirty ) set to lead.

The 10-episode project follows Clarke’s character U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick, the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.

The new series will be produced by Apple Studios with Sam Hargrave (Extraction) directing the pilot and serving as executive producer alongside Bokenkamp, D’Ovidio, and Clarke.

The Last Frontier joins Apple’s slate of projects which also includes City on Fire from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, premiering May 12; Masters of the Air, from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, as well as Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; Lessons in Chemistry, based on the bestselling book and starring Brie Larson; High Desert, a new comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; and The Changeling, a new drama series starring and executive produced by LaKeith Stanfield, among others.

Clarke is repped by CAA, Robert Stein Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al. Bokenkamp is repped by CAA, and Felker Toczec Suddleson, et al.

D’Ovidio is repped by Media Talent Group, and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead, LLP.

Hargrave is repped by WME and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al.