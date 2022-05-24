Jason Blum Set For American Cinematheque’s Power Of Cinema Award – The Hamden Journal

This is the house that Jason built — and the American Cinematheque will celebrate both this year. The cultural arts org will present Jason Blum and his company Blumhouse with the 2022 Power of Cinema Award.

The prize will be presented during the group’s annual awards show on November 17 at the Beverly Hilton. It is given to an individual or an organization whose actions through storytelling have advanced the significance and social relevance of films in today’s modern culture.

The Blumhouse founder and CEO is a three-time Oscar-nominee and two-time Emmy winner who company has produced more than 150 movies and television series including Get Out, BlacKkKlansman, Whiplash and the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Sinister and The Purge franchises. Blum also has made Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people and received the Producer of the Year Award at CinemaCon.

‘They/Them’: John Logan’s Blumhouse Horror Film Starring Kevin Bacon Heading To Peacock – First Look

“Jason Blum and Blumhouse are ideal recipients of the American Cinematheque’s Power of Cinema Award in the world and culture of 2022,” American Cinematheque Board Chairman Rick Nicita said. “They make high-quality films at suitable budgets that have wide commercial appeal and are the best examples of their genre. They have promoted and increased the appeal of the theatrical experience and entertained an expansive range of audiences. They have captured the zeitgeist in our changing times.”

Scarlett Johannson received the inaugural Power of Cinema Award last year. The group said last month that Ryan Reynolds will receive the 2022 American Cinematheque Award at the November event.