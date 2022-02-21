Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany wishes a happy Presidents Day to ‘great’ presidents except Biden: ‘Not you’

Brittany Aldean doubled-down on her criticism of the Biden administration in a Presidents Day social media post.

“Happy President’s Day to such great U.S. presidents,” reads a meme posted by the 33-year-old mother of two to her Instagram Story in which a portrait of Biden donning a face covering is smack dab in the middle of a grid of nine former presidents with the text “not you” affixed over his head.

The re-post — which features images of Abraham Lincoln, Calvin Coolidge, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr. and Jr. and Donald Trump — was first shared by conservative columnist Benny Johnson.

Meanwhile, in earlier story posts over the weekend, Aldean answered questions from followers about her political affiliation, with one person asking, “Have you always been conservative? I feel like I am more so now that I have a son.”

Brittany Aldean has been outspoken about her dislike for the Biden administration and doubled-down in a Presidents Day post on Monday. Photo by John Shearer/ACMA2019

Aldean replied, writing, “Always. I was raised conservative… and especially now, it’s a no brainer for me. How can you see the evil in the world today and think it’s ok???? We need a prayer. And a new president.”

In another fan question asking Aldean what she thinks of “the craziness going at freedom convoy in Canada today,” she responded, “What’s happening in Canada is INFURIATING” before offering, “Prayers for all.”

In an additional Story snap, Aldean shared a photo of herself and husband Jason alongside Trump who’s seen flashing a “thumbs up” gesture and praised the ex-president while responding to a fan who wanted to know what it was like partying with Trump on New Year’s Eve.

“He is so great. Funny, welcoming and TRULY loves this country,” Aldean wrote atop the image. “Jason said it was one of his top experiences in life. (Coming from a man who has done it all. He had the best time… we all did.”

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean have frequently been critical of Democrats and she has publicly sported anti-Biden clothing. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Back in October, Aldean posted a series of photos online that first showed her posing next to her husband while wearing a shirt that reads “Anti Biden Social Club.” Other photos she shared in the post showed her kids, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, wearing shirts that read “Hidin’ from Biden.”

Aldean defended his wife at the time after she received backlash, sharing an “unapologetic” response to those who criticized her disapproval of Biden.

Aldean previously defended his wife after she received backlash sharing an “unapologetic” response to those who criticized her disapproval of Biden. Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” the country star captioned a photo of himself as a silhouette in the foreground of the American flag. “This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way.”