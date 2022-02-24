Jason Aldean Sells Catalog to Spirit Music in $100 Million Deal

Country star Jason Aldean has sold 90% of his recorded-music catalog to the indie Spirit Music Group, the company announced Thursday, in a deal sources say was worth upwards of $100 million.

The acquisition includes 90% of Aldean’s recorded music catalog and encompasses nine albums in total, six of which are certified platinum. The deal covers Aldean’s discography starting from his self-titled 2005 debut through his ninth album, 2019’s “9.” The acquisition also includes neighbouring rights and SoundExchange royalties. Aldean retains an income interest.

“It’s cool that a company like Spirit, that’s been around so long, has taken on my music catalog. It’s something really important to me, so I’m glad it’ll be looked after,” said Jason Aldean.

“Jason Aldean has been a consistent hitmaker and trailblazer in country music for nearly two decades. His recordings have helped define the sound of modern country music. Spirit Music Group is excited to partner with Jason and we look forward to further championing these important recordings to the world,” said Frank Rogers, CEO, Spirit Music Nashville.

“Jason Aldean is one of country music’s elite headliners and the breadth and depth of his work is undeniable,” said Jon Singer, Chairman, Spirit Music Group. “We welcome Jason’s impressive collection of works to the Spirit Music Group catalog and are committed to being an active partner in safeguarding and building upon the success of these recordings.”

Aldean was represented in the deal by Kent Marcus from Marcus & Colvin LLP. Spirit, which was founded in 1995, was represented by Reed Smith.

