Jason Aldean & Bryan Adams Take the 2022 CMT Awards to ‘Heaven’

Back in 2008, Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams teamed up for an episode of CMT Crossroads, for the ultimate country/rock crossover. And on Monday night (April 11), they reunited to perform Adams’ 1985 hit “Heaven” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

They took the rainy outdoor stage on Nashville’s Broadway for the duet, trading lines of the opening verse before joining together on the chorus. Soggy fans rocking ponchos in the crowd belted out every word of the song, which spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985 — marking the Canadian rocker’s first of four No. 1s on the chart.

Aldean and Adams were nominated for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards back in 2010 for their “Heaven” performance on Crossroads.

At Monday’s show, Aldean took home the very first award of the night, along with collaborator Carrie Underwood, for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You.” The pair are also up for video of the year at the show.

