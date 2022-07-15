Jarren Duran answers fan’s question about 2017 Astros scandal

Duran answers fan’s question about 2017 Astros scandal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five years later, MLB players and fans continue to take shots at the 2017 Houston Astros.

The ’17 World Series champions infamously were caught stealing signs illegally, resulting in the year-long suspensions of then-manager A.J Hinch, bench coach Alex Cora, and front office executive Jeff Luhnow. As much as the organization has tried to put the scandal in the rearview, it remains a punchline to this day.

These disturbing Red Sox stats highlight team’s most glaring issue

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is the latest player to take a dig at the Astros. During a recent game, a fan asked Duran to raise his left hand if the 2017 Astros were cheaters and his right hand if they were “legit.”

He didn’t hesitate to raise his left.

Duran’s take on the Astros scandal is an unbiased one. In 2017, the 25-year-old was playing at Long Beach State and for the Wareham Gatemen of the Cape Cod League. Of course, that won’t stop Astros fans from pointing out the Red Sox were stripped of a draft pick for a sign-stealing scandal of their own in 2018.

Things could get awkward if that video makes its way into the Red Sox clubhouse. Cora, now the Red Sox manager, was fired by Boston shortly after his involvement in the scandal was revealed. He was rehired as the Sox skipper after the 2020 season.