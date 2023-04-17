Jaren Jackson name NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr. was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward beat out fellow finalists Brook Lopez and Evan Mobley for the honor, his first. Jackson received 56 of 100 first-place votes. Lopez received 31.

Jackson, 23, adds the award to a breakout campaign that also saw him earn his first All-Star bid. In 63 games, Jackson averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, one steal and an NBA-best three blocks per game. His 2.3 blocks per game last season also led the league.

A 6-11 forward with shooting range (35.2% career 3-point shooter), Jackson has elevated the concept of a 3-and-D specialist since he joined the Grizzlies as the No. 4 pick out of Michigan State in the 2018 draft. Injuries limited him early in his career, including a 2020-21 campaign that saw him play just 11 games. But when healthy, he’s been one of the NBA’s most versatile big men and has evolved into an elite defender the last two seasons.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has developed into the NBA’s best shot blocker. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Alongside fellow All-Star Ja Morant, Jackson helped elevate the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record. Memphis lost game 1 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Jackson led the Memphis effort with 31 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal.

Jackson wouldn’t have not been eligible for the award had the newly ratified collective bargaining agreement been in effect. Per the new CBA, players must play a minimum of 65 regular-season games to be eligible for end-of-year awards. But the new CBA doesn’t take effect until next season, meaning that Jackson takes home the hardware.

Lopez, 34, finished second in voting. He averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 0.5 steals, his most productive season with the Milwaukee Bucks since joining the team in 2018. The Bucks posted the NBA’s best record in the regular season.

Mobley, a second-year forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, finished third. He averaged 16.2 points, nine rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He pairs with center Jarrett Allen in one of basketball’s best young frontcourts and helped lead Cleveland to the No. 4 seed in the East.