Jaren Jackson Jr. ends NBA season as the league leader in blocks

Miami Herald

Two key areas where Giroux has given Panthers a huge boost. And more honors for Huberdeau

The Florida Panthers did not need a boost for their offense as the trade deadline approached last month. They already have the league’s highest-scoring offense in more than a quarter of a century and three forwards averaging more than a point per game. Jonathan Huberdeau, their lone All-Star, is a dark horse contender for the Hart Memorial Trophy, and Aleksander Barkov might have been, too, if he hadn’t missed nearly a month with a knee injury.