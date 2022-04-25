Jared Padalecki hurt in car accident says Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki at Comic-Con. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is recovering from a ‘very bad’ car accident says his former co-star Jensen Ackles.

Ackles was appearing at a fan event for the popular sci-fi show which Padalecki missed because of the accident.

Ackles told the crowd of fans: “I miss my buddy. [Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

Ackles then elaborated on why Padalecki was absent: “He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in New York. (Getty Images for The CW Network)

The Smallville star added: “That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.’ But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”

Last week Padalecki announced that he couldn’t make it to the festival celebrating the much-loved show but did not specify any reason for withdrawing.

Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons and 327 episodes starred Padalecki and Ackles as brothers Sam and Dean hunting demons and other supernatural beings.

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki on the red carpet. (Getty Images for Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Supernatural also starred The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan, Katie Cassidy and Mark Pellegrino.

Since the show ended in November 2020, Padalecki has starred in the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger which was recently renewed for a third season.

Ackles was also set to star in Rust when production suspended after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set after Alec Baldwin discharged a gun which had not been properly checked before being handed to the actor.

In the film, Ackles was set to have a small part as US Marshal Wood Helm. Other cast members included Unforgiven actor Frances Fisher and Vikings star Travis Fimmel.

