Jared Kushner’s New Fund Looks to Profit From His Middle East Diplomacy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—Jared Kushner has toured Persian Gulf monarchies with a pitch for his new $3 billion fund: Get a piece of deals made possible by Trump administration diplomatic initiatives such as the Abraham Accords, which forged Israeli relations with several Arab states.

Mr. Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has met in the past two months with the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, sovereign-wealth fund, oil and investment officials, and senior bankers, said people familiar with the meetings.