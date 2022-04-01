Jared Kushner’s interview with Jan. 6 committee was a ‘useful exchange’ according to one member

Representative (D-CA), who sits on the investigating the attack on the Capitol in 2021, appeared on CNN Tonight Thursday, where she spoke about former President ’s son-in-law ’s lengthy to the committee earlier in the day, though she could not provide details.

“You can imagine, the interview went on all day long, which it did, that there was — it was a useful exchange,” Lofgren said. “And we appreciate that Mr. Kushner came in voluntarily and spent this time answering questions. It’s important.” She added, “What he remembered, he responded to.”

Lofgren also spoke about the former president’s daughter, and Kushner’s wife, Ivanka, who the committee has been for months in an effort to get her testimony.

“We’re still engaging with her counsel, and we do hope that she will come in and talk to the committee. It just depends on — you know, there is a lengthy process going through the events leading up to January 6th.”

The administration has executive privilege for both Kushner and , both of whom served as advisers to the former president. But as Lofgren stated, simply testifying is not an admission of guilt.

“It didn’t just happen randomly on January 6th. Thousands of people came and brutalized the police and tried to stop the transfer of power,” Lofgren said. “So there were steps leading up to it, and we need to uncover all of those steps. And not every person who talks to us was part of the plot, but the people heard things, people saw things.”

