Jared Kushner says he had thyroid cancer in 2019

Associated Press

Biden says Trump lacked ‘courage to act’ during Jan. 6 riot

President Joe Biden decried his predecessor for failing to try and stop last year’s deadly mob attack on the Capitol, saying Monday that “ Donald Trump lacked the courage to act” as hours of “medieval hell” unfolded. Biden, who remains in isolation in the family quarters of the White House after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, has previously slammed Trump for helping to incite the mob on Jan. 6, 2021, with a “web of lies” about the 2020 presidential election being marred by widespread voter fraud that never actually occurred.