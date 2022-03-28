Jared Kushner plans to appear before Jan. 6 panel this week: report

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and onetime top aide to former President Donald Trump, is expected to voluntarily appear before the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot sometime this week, according to a new report.

Kushner, 41, could appear before the panel virtually as early as Thursday, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. He was traveling back to Washington from Saudi Arabia on the day that Trump supporters broke into the Capitol and wreaked havoc, delaying the joint session counting the 2020 Electoral College votes by several hours.

The former president’s son-in-law did not go to the White House when he landed out of fear he would get into a “fight” with Trump, according to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl’s recent book “Betrayal.”

Kushner’s wife, Ivanka — Trump’s eldest daughter — was with the president at the White House on Jan. 6 and has since been asked by the committee to cooperate voluntarily in their probe.

While in the Trump administration, Kushner acted as a leading negotiator of the Abraham Accords – a series of groundbreaking normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Morocco and Bahrain. Last month, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

Kushner was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Washington on the day of the riot. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Text messages obtained by the committee last week indicate that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas – conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas – suggested to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that she had contacted Kushner about Sidney Powell, a Trump attorney who repeatedly pushed the 45th president’s claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The committee is also likely to request an interview with Ginni Thomas in the coming weeks.

Kushner did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment when contacted by phone.

Kushner previously worked as a top aide in the Trump administration. Photo by Zach Gibson – Pool/Getty Images

News of Kushner’s expected testimony comes the same day that a federal judge ruled that Trump “more likely than not” tried to illegally obstruct Congress’ counting of the electoral votes by insisting that then-Vice President Mike Pence throw out the results in several contested states.