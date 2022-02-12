Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Prize for negotiator role

Former White House adviser and Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kusher has been nominated for the Nobel Prize for his work as a leading negotiator of the Abraham Accords.

The accords — a series of groundbreaking normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Morocco and Bahrain — were among former President Trump’s most significant foreign-policy achievements.

The nomination was submitted by Long Island GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin — who also nominated Kushner’s deputy Avi Berkowitz.

“The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, represent the most significant diplomatic breakthrough between Israel and Arab nations in decades,” Zeldin wrote in his nomination, a copy of which was obtained by The Post.

“Against the background of a centuries-old conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, rising tensions, and Iran’s growing influence, Kushner and Berkowitz successfully brought together regional leaders, and forged regional alliances better capable of countering Iran’s malign influence.”

Jared Kushner with his wife, Ivanka and father-in-law, Donald Trump in Mar. 2011. FilmMagic

Kushner and Berkowitz were also nominated for the prize last year by former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Kushner has mostly laid low since he and Ivanka Trump left the White House after Donald Trump was defeated by President Biden in the 2020 elections. The pair have since relocated to Miami where Kushner runs Affinity Partners, a $3 billion global investment firm.

Kushner said he was “humbled” by the nomination.

Kushner led negotiations for the Abraham Accords, which was signed in 2020 Getty Images for TIME

“Thanks to the visionary leaders and efforts of millions of Israelis and Arabs, the Abraham Accords continue to strengthen, making the Middle East – and the world – a safer, more prosperous place,” he told The Post.