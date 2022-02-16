Jared Kushner has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a second time for his work on the Abraham Accords

Jared Kushner has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York.

Kushner was nominated for his work on the Abraham Accords, which sought to normalize ties in parts of the Middle East.

The former president’s son-in-law was also nominated for the prize in 2021 by lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Jared Kushner, a former White House adviser and the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, has been nominated a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize.

GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin nominated Kushner and his right-hand man Avi Berkowitz for their work on the Abraham Accords — a series of four deals that sought to normalize the relationship between Israel and Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates.

The New York Post reported the news on Saturday after obtaining a copy of Kushner and Berkowitz’s nomination. CNN later confirmed the nominations with a Zeldin spokesperson.

Both Kushner and Zeldin were also nominated for the prize in 2021 by lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

“The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, represent the most significant diplomatic breakthrough between Israel and Arab nations in decades,” Zeldin wrote, per the copy of the nomination seen by The Post.

The Abraham Accords were lauded by the Biden administration, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken crediting the normalization agreements last September for benefits like “deepening diplomatic relationships.”

Kushner told the Post that he was “humbled” by the nomination.

“Thanks to the visionary leaders and efforts of millions of Israelis and Arabs, the Abraham Accords continue to strengthen, making the Middle East — and the world — a safer, more prosperous place,” Kushner told The Post.

Kushner’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Anyone can be nominated for the prize, as long as the person sponsoring the nomination falls into a specific category.

According to the Nobel website, members of national assemblies, governments, international courts of law, and chancellors at universities can submit nominations. In addition, former Nobel Peace Prize laureates and professors in theology, law, philosophy, history, and the social sciences can also put up names for the prize.

Last year’s prize winners — journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov — were selected from 329 candidates. The pair were nominated for their work to “safeguard the freedom of expression” in the Philippines and Russia.

Read the original article on Business Insider