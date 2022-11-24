Jared Goff and D.J. Chark weren’t on the same page on Lions’ last play

With the Lions trailing the Bills 25-22 late in the fourth quarter today, D.J. Chark got open past the Bills’ secondary for a potential game-winning touchdown. But Jared Goff threw the ball short, and the pass fell incomplete. After the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell said the play call was good but the execution was not.

“We liked the play call. It didn’t work out and we kicked the field goal,” Campbell said. “Chark, I’m not sure he ever really saw it until it was real late. I just don’t think he really saw it, so, obviously, yeah, they weren’t on the same page.”

If Goff had thrown a better ball, Chark could have caught it in stride and scored a touchdown, which with the extra point would have given the Lions a 29-25 lead. Instead the Lions settled for a field goal and a 25-25 tie.

Needing only a field goal to win, Josh Allen easily marched the Bills into field goal range for the game-winning kick and the 28-25 victory. That missed connection between Goff and Chark costing the Lions four points was very big in a game they lost by three.

