Japan’s ‘suspicious’ sphere conspiracies: ‘Godzilla eggs’

Is this a product of some supersized sex on the beach?

A mysterious sphere that washed ashore in Japan is being labeled a “Godzilla egg” by social media watchdogs — with some conspiracy theorists claiming that the so-called King Of The Monsters‘ offspring is “multiplying.”

The titan-sized controversy surfaced yesterday after a woman reported a “suspicious” ball on Enshu Beach in Hamamatsu, a southern coastal city about 155 miles from Tokyo, Asahi News reported. The spherical object measured 4 feet around and was believed to be made of iron due to its rust coating.

Accompanying photos show the enormous orb, which evoked an alien anomaly or unexploded ordnance from a way gone by.

Fearing it was the latter, officials cordoned off an area within 655 square feet of the ball while bomb disposal crews inspected the unusual jetsam. Investigatory x-rays determined that the sphere was hollow and therefore not a live bomb, prompting officials to lift restrictions soon afterward, according to the Fuji News Network.





Bomb disposal crews are seen inspecting the ball, as officials restricted access within 655 feet around the object for the most of the day. Twitter/NHK

However, officials never actually identified the ball, prompting online con-sphere-acy theorists to try and take a stab.

Many compare it to the embryo of Japan’s iconic movie monster. “Obviously a Godzilla egg,” joked one tinfoil-hatted Tweeter, while another wrote, “great now Godzilla is real.”

“That Japanese sphere that washed up on the beach is giving dinosaur egg [vibes] lol,” postulated another of the so-called fallopian flotsam.





The object is a sphere with a diameter of around 4 feet and is believed to be made of iron as it has a coating of rust. Twitter/NHK





The supersized egg cracks in the 1964 sequel, “Godzilla vs. Mothra” (aka “MOSURA TAI GOJIRA”). Everett Collection





The iconic movie monster “Godzilla” (aka “GOJIRA”), circa 1954. Courtesy Everett Collection

Some speculators compared it to the circular anomaly from “Sphere,” the 1998 sci-fi flop based on the best-selling Michael Crichton (“Jurassic Park”) novel of the same name. “If science fiction has taught us anything, it’s that somebody’s going to touch this thing, their hand’s gonna go through it into a parallel universe and then all hell’s gonna break loose,” wrote Wall Street Journal writer Paul Vigna.

Meanwhile, Vice joked that the “spheres are multiplying” on their official Twitter account.

Unfortunately, this so-called Godzilla egg couple could be a giant “goose egg” so to speak: Vice speculated that the object might be a giant mooring buoy given its protrusion that allows it to hook onto something.

The debate follows the spate of UFO hysteria that surfaced after the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon followed by multiple unidentified objects.