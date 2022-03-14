Japanese star Seiya Suzuki nearing deal with Padres

Are Red Sox about to lose the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We have an update on the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes, and it doesn’t bode well for the Boston Red Sox.

The star outfielder from Japan worked out for the Padres in San Diego over the weekend, The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported late Sunday night. And according to Nikkan Sports, that workout went well: The Japanese newspaper reports that Suzuki has reached an agreement with San Diego on a contract worth about $70 million over five years.

While Nikkan Sports’ report has yet to be confirmed, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Star-Tribune hinted Monday that Suzuki is likely to land with the Padres. Nikkan Sports also added that Suzuki wants to play in a “warm climate.”

It appears a deal isn’t done yet, though: MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the Red Sox are still among the teams in the running for Suzuki’s services.

The Red Sox were considered a strong front-runner for the 27-year-old outfielder earlier this offseason, and with good reason. Boston needs a right-handed bat in the outfield after trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers, and Suzuki hit .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBIs over 134 games last season with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

As of now, though, it appears the Padres have the inside track on Suzuki. If they land their man, it would force Chaim Bloom and Co. to turn to other options in free agency, with World Series MVP Jorge Soler reportedly a possibility.