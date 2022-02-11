Japanese snowboarder needed second near-perfect run to win gold after controversial score left many stunned

Ayumu Hirano won gold after controversy at the Olympics.Clive Rose/Getty Images

Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano won the gold medal in the men’s halfpipe final.

Hirano had a huge second run that earned him a shockingly low score, sparking controversy.

Hirano came back with an even bigger final run, winning gold to save the Olympics from controversy.

Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano saved the Beijing Olympics from a scoring controversy with an epic third run to win the gold medal in the men’s halfpipe final.

On Hirano’s’ second of three runs in the final, Hirano threw down a triple cork, a difficult maneuver, and then landed a 1440, and each of his next three moves. Mirano nailed the required traits: big air, smooth landings, and difficulty.

NBC’s Todd Richards, a former snowboarder, said Hirano would move into first place, calling it an all-time great run.

“No one will touch that run tonight,” Richards said. “No one will touch that run. That is going to be a 98.”

He added: “He destroyed this halfpipe. That run was something that we may never see again from anyone else. Unbelievable. Level raised. By such a large margin. They are going to give him a score that is going to be just out of this world.”

Ayumu Hirano flew in the men’s halfpipe final.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

However, judges gave Mirano just a 91.75, moving him into 2nd place — a great position, but far below what Richards predicted.

Richards reacted in shock.

“What? What?” Richards said. “Is there a mistake? How did that — Wait a minute. There’s no way. There’s no way. A 91.75?”

Richards blasted the judges, saying they “grenaded” their credibility.

“As far as I’m concerned, the judges just grenaded all of their credibility,” Richards said. “That run — I’ve been doing this for so long. So long. I know what a good run looks like. I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I see the best run that’s ever been done in the halfpipe. Try to tell me where you’re deducting from this run. It’s unbelievable that this is even happening. It’s a travesty, to be completely honest with you. I am irate right now.”

The sports world also reacted in shock.

Hirano then threw down an even bigger run

Ayumu Hirano.Al Bello/Getty Images

However, Hirano saved the day for himself and perhaps for the Olympics.

On his third and final run, Hirano went even bigger.

Hirano again nailed a triple cork, hit a 1440, and then a backside 1260, once again leaving Richards stunned.

“That was even bigger! That was even more perfect!” Richards said.

He added: “All the riders know that is the craziest run ever … I know what halfpipe snowboarding looks like. This is the pinnacle.”

This time around, judges rewarded Hirano for his excellence, giving him a 96.00 to move him into first place to win the gold medal.

“Justice!” Richards said.

