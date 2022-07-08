Japan ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting

Japan’s former prime minister is fighting for his life after he was shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara on Friday, a government official and local media reported.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck after he was attacked from behind during a stump speech at about 11:30 a.m. ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

The former prime minister was hospitalized and appeared to be in cardiac arrest, local media reported.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gives a speech before he was shot on July 8, 2022 in Nara, Japan. The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag

A man in his 40s was taken into custody on attempted murder charges and police recovered a gun from him, NHK reported.

Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed the shooting and the arrest, but told reporters “the condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown.

“Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Japan’s ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe, center, falls on the ground in Nara, western Japan on July 8, 2022. AP

NHK spoke to witnesses who said a man approached Abe from behind before at least two gunshots were heard.

“He was giving a speech and a man came from behind,” a young woman at the scene told NHK.

“The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke,” the woman said.

“After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage.”

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

An aerial view shows former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a stretcher headed towards a helicopter on July 8, 2022 in Nara, Japan. The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag

Chaos erupts near the scene where Shinzo Abe was apparently shot during a speech in Nara, western Japan on July 8, 2022. via REUTERS

He was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel responded to the shooting Friday, saying the country is “saddened and shocked.”

“Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and an unwavering ally of the United States,” Emanuel said in a statement.

“The U.S. government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan.”

People react after Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, western Japan on July 8, 2022. AP

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s special advisor Gen Nakatani told reporters “terror or violence can never be tolerated,” Jiji news agency reported.

The violence was even more shocking given Japan’s famously low levels of crime and tough gun laws.

With Post wires